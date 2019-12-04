Have we been whatsapped?

Dear Editor,

An early morning scene at my colony till a few years back was a pleasure-the gentle breeze made the leaves go whoosh creating a symphony with the chirping of birds, yoga fanatics in the park doing Suryanamaskar, people from laughter club doing their rounds, children running around swings and dogs looking around for leftovers complete the scene but nowadays, the scenario has totally changed.

The morning walkers rather than listening to the chirping of birds are plugged on to their earphones while some of them remain busy glued on to their phones sitting on the benches mind far away in the digital world.

Time has so much changed that the first thing one do after waking up in the morning is checking Smartphone. From my elderly grandparents sending good morning messages and pictures of Gods in the morning to sharing jokes to friends, whatsapp has become a part of our daily routine, whether we admit it or not.

Helpful in its own way though, whatsapp, has made human interaction quicker these days. People make and break relationships in the cyber space. There was an incidence in the newspaper recently of someone getting a divorce on whatsapp.

The other day ,one of my friend was lamenting the fact that she would eagerly await the phone calls of her loved ones on her birthday and having a little conversation with them but with the advent of whatsapp, all she receives is just the message .

It’s taken away all the fun and excitement out of a conversation. Every scientific and technological development is a two edged sword and as far as I can see we all have been whatsapped.

Isha Kaul,

Via-e-mail.