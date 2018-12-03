Hats to Harmanpreet-!

Share Share 0 Share 0

Dear Editor

This is a good news for nation The Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur becoming the first Indian woman to score a T20 century. The skipper smashed her way to an unbeaten 103 off 51 balls, powering India to a thumping 34-run victory versus New Zealand. Though she was suffering from stomach cramps, and it is difficult to pinch quick singles and twos, but the Indian captain waded through the injury to smash eight sixes. I am happy to see that women cricket team is also flourishing and making us proud. Kudos to her.

QB Malik,

New Delhi