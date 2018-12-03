Hats to Harmanpreet-!

Dear Editor
This is a good news for nation The Indian captain Harmanpreet Kaur becoming the first Indian woman to score a T20 century. The skipper smashed her way to an unbeaten 103 off 51 balls, powering India to a thumping 34-run victory versus New Zealand. Though she was suffering from stomach cramps, and it is difficult to pinch quick singles and twos, but the Indian captain waded through the injury to smash eight sixes. I am happy to see that women cricket team is also flourishing and making us proud. Kudos to her.
QB Malik,
New Delhi
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas get married in traditional Hindu ceremony
Meditation reduces cardiovascular risk: Dr Sushil
Sonali Bendre to return to Mumbai after cancer treatment in US
Every studio turned down ‘Pinocchio’ film, says Guillermo del Toro
Sara Ali Khan is going to make a big impact, says Soha
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper