Hasty implementation

Dear Editor,

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has introduced an innovative toll collection system through FASTags – the RFID stickers that ca be used to make electronic payment for toll charges.

While the move will eliminate the need to stand in long queues on toll plazas, the Ministry must ease the registration process and extend the deadline for getting the FASTags.

At present, banks and payment gateways accept applications for RFID/FASTag with relevant necessary vehicle and owner related documents. The account registered is then linked to the bank account of the respective vehicle owner through which a system of autodebit at toll plazas is enabled via RFID sensors affixed to the vehicle. The delivery of FASTags takes some time owing to the manual registration process. The deadline of December 1 is too short to obtain a physical RFID

sticker.

Varun Dhambal,

Bengaluru.