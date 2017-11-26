Has Interlocutor managed to bell the cat in Kashmir?

MUHAMMAD MUKARAM

SRINAGAR: Ever since the BJP regime in New Delhi appointed an Interlocutor for making the atmosphere of reconciliation and persuasion in Kashmir a reality, the Opposition, Congress and National Conference took no time to oppose the move, terming it as a futile exercise. So did the separatists. But the point-man, Dineshwar Sharma, who is quite familiar with Kashmir affairs, given his experience as the Intelligence Bureau Director, seems to have made a difference by showing that he is a man of caliber and enjoys authority to get things moving unlike former interlocutors or persuaders, who themselves claimed that Delhi was non-serious to resolve Kashmir issue.

According to an official document available with the STATE TIMES, soon after the first leg of his visit to Kashmir, Sharma advocated general amnesty for all the first-time offenders in Kashmir, additional 800 MW power for meeting winter crisis, making the ex-gratia for the families of cops, who die in line of duty at par with the Central Forces and last but not the least, raising the ex-gratia of Special Police Officers (SPOs) who die fighting militancy from Rs 2 lakh to Rs 5 lakh.

Top sources in MHA told STATE TIMES that it was interlocutor’s suggestion to give amnesty to first-time stone pelters. They added, “After Dineshwar Sharma visited the valley as an Interlocutor, he met several delegations and assessed inputs. It is he (Interlocutor), who after returning to New Delhi suggested that the Center should take steps for the Valley and New Delhi accepted his proposal.”

While Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has gained credit for Centre’s decision of granting amnesty to first time law violators, a move to make herself relevant in Kashmir, especially after facing tough time in her own and PDP’s forte, South Kashmir after death of Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist Burhan Wani last year.

“It’s like an image makeover by Mehbooba. Sharma is an authentic and powerful man sent by the Centre to do some real business. Mehbooba shall not want herself to stay like as if she doesn’t know anything,” said a senior official in the Ministry of Home Affairs adding that there is more in the offing as Sharma has been assigned a big task of making atmosphere ripe for the reconciliation and persuasion in Kashmir, and when that will happen, Mehbooba will again speak and gain credit.

He, however, said that the fulfillment of major demands advocated by the Interlocutor reflected the magnanimity of the BJP leadership at the Centre, especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is closely watching the developments. Senior BJP leader and Incharge Kashmir Affairs, Avinash Rai Khanna while talking to STATE TIMES over phone alleged that the National Conference and Congress have betrayed the emotions of people in J&K.

“BJP has appointed Interlocutor and people of Jammu and Kashmir have seen the change on ground. We have given free hand to Dineshwar Sharma. For the last 70 years, NC in J&K and Congress in Delhi have looted the people of Jammu and Kashmir. First time in the history, Narendra Modi has sanctioned Rs 80,000 crore for development in the State which other parties have failed to do,” Khanna said.

The change in the Kashmir’s ground situation is visible after Sharma’s first visit. A source said that whatever he has advocated has been fulfilled by the Centre and this way, the all the former interlocutors which include those appointed by the Prime Minister Manmohan Singh have been either “termed as incompetent” or not able to do the work assigned to them.

Now what remains to be seen is whether Sharma will break the ice by bringing separatists including Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Yasin Malik on the negotiation table.