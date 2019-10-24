Haryana polls: Bhupinder Hooda leading in Garhi Sampla seat

Chandigarh: Former Haryana Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda is leading over his nearest BJP rival Satish Nandal by a margin of 8,505 votes.
Hooda is seeking re-election from his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi constituency in Rohtak district. (PTI)
