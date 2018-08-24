Haryana blanks J&K 5-0 in football

Share Share 0 Share 0

Sports Reporter

JAMMU: In yet another defeat, J&K suffered a humiliating 0-5 loss in the hands of Haryana to finish last in group-A of the league round in the Sub-junior North Zone Football Championship at Ambala in Haryana.

Today’s was J&K third defeat in a row against as many opponents in the group of four. Moreover, J&K conceded as many as 13 goals in three outings and netted just one.

It is the time for J&K Football Association (JKFA) to introspect the poor showing by the future footballers of the State despite the fact that J&K has got a number of football academies in the recent times.