Haryana blanks J&K 5-0 in football

Sports Reporter
JAMMU: In yet another defeat, J&K suffered a humiliating 0-5 loss in the hands of Haryana to finish last in group-A of the league round in the Sub-junior North Zone Football Championship at Ambala in Haryana.
Today’s was J&K third defeat in a row against as many opponents in the group of four. Moreover, J&K conceded as many as 13 goals in three outings and netted just one.
It is the time for J&K Football Association (JKFA) to introspect the poor showing by the future footballers of the State despite the fact that J&K has got a number of football academies in the recent times.
