Haryana Assembly polls: CM Khattar leading in Karnal

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is leading over his nearest Congress rival Tarlochan Singh by a margin of 7,047 votes.
Khattar is seeking re-election from Karnal seat. (PTI)
