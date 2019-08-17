Harshvardhan of JK Public School Kunjwani wins first prize in Chhoona Hai Aasman





SAMBA: With his fabulous performance, Harshvardhan Sharma of JK Public School Kunjwani surpassed all the contenders in Group A category (5 to 12 yrs) and won the first prize in the Season-6 of Chhoona Hai Aasman 2019-20 organised by District Police Samba under Civic Action Programme of J&K Police at Samba, on Saturday.

Participants in three categories “A” (5-12 yrs), “B” (13-18 yrs) and “C” (19 to 25 yrs) took part from district Samba.

The event was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Shakti Kumar Pathak, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Samba in the presence of Additional SP Samba, all supervisory officers of District Samba and prominent citizens.

It is worthwhile to mention here that Chhoona Hai Aasman is a singing talent hunt competition conducted by J&K Police which provides a platform and direction to the untapped talent of the youth.

This will also help in channelising the energies of the youth in a constructive and prospective way rather than their inclination towards anti social activities.

The event has gained immense success and popularity among youth ever since its inception.

A total of 34 participants under Sub-Junior Category (5 to 12 years), Junior Category (13 to 18 years) and Senior category (19 to 25 years) participated in the singing competition.

A jury of veterans in the field of art and music selected top three candidates in each category for stage-II Range Level Competition.

Pertinently winners of stage-II will participate in Zonal Level and finally at State level singing competition under Chhoona Hai Aasman banner.

Harshvardhan Sharma of JK Public School Jammu (first), Dhruv Manyal of Unique Public Higher Secondary School Jatwal (second) and Shobit Mahajan of KPS Samba (third) selected on “A” category.

Anshu Devi of Nav Vidya Higher Secondary School Dhalot (first), Aastha Singh of SP Smart School Sarore and Mantu Kumar of Boys HSS Samba (jointly second) and Anamika of Girls Higher Secondary School Nud (third) in “B” category.

Deepak Kumar of Vijaypur (first), Komal Mehra of GDC Samba (second) and Ajay Kumar of Vijaypur (third) in “C” category. The first prize winner in all the three categories was rewarded with cash prize of Rs 5,000 each while second prize winner got a cash prize of Rs 3,000 each and third prize winner received a cash prize of Rs 2,000 each along with certificate of merits and trophies.

Other participants were also given certificates of participation along with medals.

At the culmination, SSP Samba thanked all the jury members, participants, musicians, media persons and audience for wholehearted support in making the event successful.

SSP Samba also wished all the winners of Chhoona Hai Aasman, District Samba good luck for next level competition.

Participants expressed gratitude to J&K Police for providing such an opportunity to the youth under Chhoona Hai Aasman for exploring their talent.