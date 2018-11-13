Harsh terms BJP rulers as ‘Thugs of Hindustan’

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

RAMNAGAR: While Mehbooba Mufti succeeded in implementing a significant part of her agenda during the aborted coalition rule, the BJP hopelessly failed to deliver on even a single promise made by it with its electorates, said Harsh Dev Singh JKNPP Chairman and Former Minister. He termed BJP rulers as ‘Thugs of Hindustan’.

Addressing a rally in Gundian, Ramnagar Constituency, Harsh said that all slogans of corruption free system, Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas, good governance with development having proved a sham, the people were feeling cheated in the wake of huge inflation, rise in prices of petrol and diesel besides other essential commodities and growing unemployment in the country coupled with massive retrenchments following demonetisation. Harsh regretted that slogan of the abrogation of Art 370 which earlier remained the major poll plank of BJP for several decades, was sacrificed immediately after the elections at the altar of power politics. And when Article 35-A was challenged, the saffron flavoured government of J&K hired five advocates in the court to defend the same, he rued.

Harsh maintained that the educated youth of Jammu bore the severest brunt of unethical alliance when their routine share in employment also went the Kashmir way. With imbecile BJP leadership failing to assert in the wake of highly biased administrative set up and extremely prejudiced recruitment agencies, the educated youth of Jammu suffered the most hostile discrimination with an abysmally all time low share in employment, lamented Singh. And as if that was not enough, argued Singh, Not only had the BJP played with the emotions of the people but it had miserably failed on the development front as well, said Harsh.

Manju Singh dwelt at length over the struggle launched by the party during the past four years for the cause of Dogras. Earlier, the people of the town gave a rousing reception to Harsh Dev Singh on being conferred with Glory of India, Gold Medalist Award 2018.