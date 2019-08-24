Harsh seeks reconstruction of Guru Ravi Dass temple at Delhi

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Flaying BJP Government for resorting to Lathi-charge and teargas shelling over Dalits holding peaceful protest in New Delhi against demolition of centuries-old Guru Ravi Dass temple in the Union Capital, JKNPP Chairman and former Minister, Harsh Dev Singh said that such a suppressive move provided yet another example of centre’s autocratic style of functioning.

Harsh regretted use of disproportionate force against the poor and oppressed classes, who were merely seeking reconstruction of temple demolished by DDA. He said that NPP stood firmly behind Dalits and other marginalised sections and would strongly resist BJP’s move to suppress their voice. He informed that he was a witness to the ugly episode of brutal Police lathi-charge on peaceful protestors, as he had himself attended the rally along with Yash Paul Kundal and other NPP leaders, which started from Ram Lila Ground, Ajmeri Gate in Delhi.

Asserting that temple issue was an emotive matter for Dalits, Singh called upon the BJP led Union Government to express unconditional apology to aforesaid community for brutal Police action against them. He further said that sentiments of millions of people are attached with aforesaid temple of Sant Ravi Dass, which was constructed in 16th century and was a symbol of cultural heritage of Dalits. He said that the voice of Dalit Samaj needed to be respected with an early action taken to assuage hurt feelings of millions of Sant Ravi Dass followers.

Maintaining that insult to sentiments of Dalit Samaj was intolerable, Singh called for immediate release of all these who were arrested in New Delhi during the course of aforesaid protest. He further said that NPP team visited the Police Stations, where the peaceful protestors were lodged after wrongfully implicating them under Section 147, 149, 332 and 353 of IPC. He sought immediate withdrawal of all cases against peaceful protestors besides early action for reconstruction of aforesaid temple. Panthers Party shall provide all support to Dalit Samaj in their crusade for Justice, including legal assistance if needed, declared Harsh Dev Singh.