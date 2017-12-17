Harsh seeks ex-gratia of Rs. 1 crore to martyrs Imran, Sohan Lal

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Seeking the indulgence of the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister towards the highly contemptuous treatment given by the State Government to the State martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland, Harsh Dev Singh, Chairman JKNPP and former Minister, on Saturday sought adequate ex-gratia, gallantry awards and other welfare measures for the sons of the soil who laid down their lives white fighting armed insurgency in the State and elsewhere.

Regretting that while the BJP-PDP alliance continued to lavishly dole incentives and jobs to the surrendered militants, dependents of deceased stone pelters and subversives in the valley, Harsh said it preferred to remain tight lipped over the announcement of ex-gratia for the families of the martyrs. He rued that it was a sheer irony that the traitors were enjoying all the luxuries of life in Kashmir but the tall pronouncements of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh to provide ex-gratia worth rupees one crore to the NoKs of martyrs failed to turn into reality in J&K. He made the aforesaid points in his petition submitted to the Prime Minister and Home Minister in New Delhi today.

Expressing serious concern over the humiliation and disrespect shown to the martyrs in the State, Harsh divulged that while the martyrs of other states were honoured and adequately paid the ex-gratia by their respective state governments, the Government of J&K obnoxiously showed empty coffers to the bereaved families of the brave hearts.

Eulogising the valour of the Sub Inspector Imran Tak of Dudu-Basantgarh who was martyred while fighting the militants at Zakura in Srinagar last month, Singh said that the brave soldier could manage to eliminate one militant despite being critically wounded in the deadliest ambush attack. He said that it was due to the martyr’s indomitable resistance that another militant was apprehended by the security forces but the State government did not bother to announce any compensation for the NoK’s of the slain soldier.

“In June, a Deputy Superintendent of Police Mohammed Ayub Pandith was lynched in the broad day light by a mob outside Srinagar’s main mosque. Furthermore hundreds of Police personnel had been killed in the Valley since insurgency broke out in the late eighties besides their several homes had been ransacked by the suspected militants in recent months, but the announcement of ex-gratia and other benefits were still awaited by the families and dependants of these martyrs”, anguished Harsh said.

Recalling the supreme sacrifice of martyr Sohan Lal Bhagat of Assam Rifles hailing from Bajalta, Nagrota who was killed in an IED blast in Manipur on Nov 13th this year, Harsh rued that the State Government was yet to take the cognizance of the war heroes whose families deserved ex-gratia and other benefits with dignity and honour on priority. He further reminisced the highest sacrifices of several warriors of the State including Lance Naik Mohd. Naseer who was martyred during cross border firing in Poonch in July 2017, Capt. Tushar Mahajan of Udhampur who was martyred in Kashmir in 2016, Subedar Karnail Singh of Bishnah and Haveldar Ravi Paul of Samba who attained martyrdom in Uri attack in 2016, six martyrs of 6 Dogra regiment who attained supreme sacrifice in Manipur ambush in 2015, Naik Mool Raj of Jakh who attained martyrdom while fighting Pak militants in Pathankot, Constable Santosh Singh of Kathua and Constable Azad Chand of Chenani who were killed in 2013 Handwara terror attack besides others.

Reminding Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh about his pronouncements to provide Rs.1 crore ex-gratia to the NoKs of martyrs, Singh asked the BJP partnered State govt. to announce immediate ex-gratia compensation to the bereaved families of martyr Imran Tak and Sohan Lal Bhagat without any delay. He said that Panthers party shall relentlessly oppose and expose the Saffron brigade for bringing disgrace to the revered State heroes until adequate ex-gratia compensation and other benefits with due respect and honour were ensured to their bereaved families.