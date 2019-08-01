Harsh Dev petitions Governor for upgradation of Ramnagar roads

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Expressing grave concern over the blockade of majority of the roads in Ramnagar constituency and the failure of authorities concerned to maintain them, the JKNPP Chairman and Former Minister, Harsh Dev Singh on Wednesday sought the personal indulgence of the Governor and his Advisors so as to make the administration accountable. He said that the rural and remote areas of the Ramnagar constituency were facing acute power crisis besides depletion of stocks of essential commodities with none to take cognizance of the hardships of the aggrieved people.

He said that with most of the roads having been rendered untrafficable due to landslides, massive soil erosions and road damages, the remote villages had been cut off from rest of the world resulting in untold hardships to the people of the affected areas particularly in Dudu Basantgarh, Parly Dhar, Sattian, Tagan, Nala Mallian, Katwalat etc.

In a petition to the Governor, Harsh drew his attention towards the fragile transport and communication links in Ramnagar and sought upgradation of the roads of the constituency to address the recurring connectivity issues of the people of such difficult areas.

Submitting a list of dozens of rural roads to the Governor for upgradation under “Languishing Projects”, CRF, PMGSY and NABARD, Singh appealed for priority consideration to construction, improvement and upgradation of Ramnagar -Dudu road, Dallan Tagan road; Palassan – Thaley road, Dhanu – Rang road; Kirmoo – Chountra Mata road; Balpur – Sundal Babey road; Chigli Chowri – Kheen Bhien road; Prey – Matt Ansu road; Dalsar – Badotu road; Cheel Bagodh road; Tajoor – Peoni road; Majalta – Katheel road; Cheel – Bagodh road; Baska Dera – Tagan road; Approach road to Sia Merri bridge; Mota Draman – Lakhod road; Chigli Dehari – Kanwa road; Koga – Pinger Bainsta road; Badotu – Pipal road; Sail Kori Bair road, Majalta link road and Barakh Morh to Badoi road.

He further appealed to the Governor to personally intervene to ensure early construction of Basantgarh – Khaned road which remained held up due to forest related issues for several years leading to massive resentment in the affected villages of Mang, Khaned, Loudra, Punara, Rai Chak and Kadwa.