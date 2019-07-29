Hardcore criminal nabbed

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: Police on Sunday nabbed one hardcore criminal wanted in dozen of heinous crimes.

As per the details, Kathua Police district after sustained and strenuous efforts succeeded in apprehending a wanted hardcore criminal namely Noor Din alias Jattu, son of Alam Din, resident of Bakrak Colony Rajbagh Kathua who had created nuisance among general public.

The accused who is a habitual offender and active since more than last 10 years was wanted in dozen of criminal cases for which FIRs 233/2010,13/2011,137/2011,41/2012,69/20124/2016,70/2016,264/2016,59/2016,180/2017,55/2019,90/2019 and 147/2019 registered in Police Station Rajbagh and other Police stations of District Kathua.