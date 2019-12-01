Harbhajan Singh Pammi elected BJP District President R S Pura

State Times News R S PURA: Sardar Harbhajan Singh Pammi has been elected as District president of R S Pura Unit BJP. The elections of which were held in a meeting on Sunday which was chaired by Election Incharge , Tilak Raj Gupta and Party State sectary Arvind Gupta in which the Ex district President Brijeshwar Singh Rana were present. Ex MLA Garu Ram Bhagat, Ashwani Sharma, Block chairman Dalip Kumar, Lucky Chabra, Bhushan Lal Dogra and booth presidents and other prominent leaders of RS Pura District Mandal of the party were present in the meeting.
