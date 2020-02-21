Happiness Camp begins at AM Hyundai

STATE TIMES NEWS JAMMU: Seven-day long Happiness Camp organised by AM Hyundai commenced here on Thursday in its all locations viz Kathua, Akhnoor, R S Pura, Vijaypur and Rajouri. In Kathua, the camp was inaugurated by Jatinder Mahajan, Chairman AM Hyundai in presence of Company Directors’ Sanjay Mahajan, Ankur Mahajan and Akshay Mahajan. “In this seven-day long camp, AM Hyundai will provide free service check-up camp in all rural outlets aiming to attract customers so that they can avail maximum discounts. In this camp, customers will also experience about the digital services given at AM Hyundai,” Mahajan said. The customers can avail 360 degree awareness through Hyundai care application and can easily access details of the car only by clicking on the app, he said.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Taapsee, Tahir to star in Hindi adaptation of German classic ‘Run Lola Run’
Drug abuse poses serious hazard to society: Dr Sushil
Sidharth Shukla wins ‘Bigg Boss 13’
‘Haathi Mere Saathi’ not an easy film to make: Rana Daggubati
Margot Robbie to star opposite Christian Bale in David O Russell’s next
© 2017 State Times Daily Newspaper