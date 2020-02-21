Happiness Camp begins at AM Hyundai

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Seven-day long Happiness Camp organised by AM Hyundai commenced here on Thursday in its all locations viz Kathua, Akhnoor, R S Pura, Vijaypur and Rajouri.

In Kathua, the camp was inaugurated by Jatinder Mahajan, Chairman AM Hyundai in presence of Company Directors’ Sanjay Mahajan, Ankur Mahajan and Akshay Mahajan.

“In this seven-day long camp, AM Hyundai will provide free service check-up camp in all rural outlets aiming to attract customers so that they can avail maximum discounts. In this camp, customers will also experience about the digital services given at AM Hyundai,” Mahajan said. The customers can avail 360 degree awareness through Hyundai care application and can easily access details of the car only by clicking on the app, he said.