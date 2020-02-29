Hapless SC family urges LG to arrest culprit of hit and run case

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: A hapless SC family from village Klasey Chak of Tehsil Marh has urged J&K UT Lieutenant Governor G C Murmu to arrest the culprit driver of vehicle, who hit a youth namely Rashpal Chand, son of late Thoru Ram at Dehri Morh, Marh on January 11, 2020 (resulting in his death) and fled away from the spot.

Talking to reporters on Friday, the family members stated that a report in this regard was lodged by them at Police Station Domana immediately after the accident, but even after passage of two months, the culprit has not been traced by the Police.

The family urged the Lieutenant Governor to direct the concerned for tracing the culprit at the earliest besides punishing him as per law.