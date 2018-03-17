Hanjura says keen to make J&K self-sufficient in agriculture

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

NEW DELHI: Minister for Agriculture, Ghulam Nabi Hanjura on Saturday visited the Krishi Unnati Kissan Mela held in New Delhi.

The Kisan Mela themed “Doubling Farmer’s income by 2022” was organised by the Ministry of Agriculture and Farmer’s Welfare was attended a number of progressive Farmers from across the State.

Minister said the aim of organising such Melas is to sensitize the farmers about new technology and high yielding variety of seeds being introduced in the agriculture to increase productivity and to facilitate the marketing exposure to the agriculture produce of the state thereby increasing the income of farmers.

He said it is for the first time that J&K has been represented at such high level and also for the first-time niche products like black cumin and red rice were introduced on a higher scale.

The Minister said that they are planning to introduce technologies like Govardan wherein Biogas would be used to generate power to be used by farmers in fields.

Hanjura said the introduction of new technologies is to make the life of a farmer easy. He maintained that agricultural marketing reforms are being worked out and stress is laid on farmer-producer organisations for value addition and increasing income.

He said farmer-producer organisations and setting up of Krishi Vighyan Kendra’s like one going to be setup in Kargil would go a long way in increasing the income of the farming community.

The Minister said more such Melas should be organised to acquaint the farmers about the latest techniques being used in farming sector and reiterated that such events opens a pathway for farmers to get information about scientific knowledge, modern technology and productivity.

The Minister said he is keen to make the J&K state self-sufficient in agriculture by introduction of latest technologies.