Hanjura for benefit of agriculture schemes to farmers

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: Minister for Agriculture, Ghulam Nabi Lone Hanjura exhorted upon the Agriculture Department to take appropriate measures for providing the benefits of different schemes to the farmers to uplift their socio-economic condition. The minister said this after inaugurating one-day exhibition cum Kisan Mela on Friday.

Vice Chairman State Kissan Board, Daljit Singh Chib, Member Legislative Assembly Udhampur Pawan Kumar Gupta, Deputy Commissioner Ravinder Kumar, Director Agriculture Jammu H.K Razdan, Chief Agriculture Officer Udampur S.K Gandotra, Chief Horticulture Officer Brij Vallabh Gupta, besides other officers and large number of farmers attended the mela.

The minister said that the purpose of organizing such programmes is to sensitize the farmers about new technology and high yielding variety of seeds being introduced in the agriculture sector to increase productivity and to provide better marketing facilities to the farmers.