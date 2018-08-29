Handover Machail Mata Temple to Shrine Board: AISC

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Expressing serious concern over the recent Machail Yatra, ex-President, All India Security Council (AISC) Mahila Wing, Asha Chandan asked government Satya Pal Malik to handover the charge of Chandi Mata (Machail Mata) to J&K Shrine Board to avoid such incidents in near future.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, Asha Chandan strongly condemned alleged attack on Machail Yatra (Charri Yatra) at Machail Darbar, Paddar district Kishtwar on August 22, 2018.

She condemned the duel between two groups who are also caretakers of Machail Temple.

Because of this incident, she said, thousands of devotees fell unsafe.

She requested the Governor and MLA Kishtwar to handover the charge of Chandi Mata Temple to J&K Shrine Board to avoid such incidents in near future.

Raj Bakshi, Lalita Sharma, Kiran Kachroo, Manju Sharma, Kavita Sharma, Rohni Jamwal, Geeta Thakur, Rita Devi and were also present on this occasion.