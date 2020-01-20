Handloom Expo ‘Magical Weaves’ inaugurated

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Director Handloom Development Department, Babila Rakwal on Sunday officially inaugurated the Handloom Expo “Magical Weaves organized by Handloom Development Department in collaboration with M/S JanKalyan Handloom WICS at Kala Kendra Jammu.

Deputy Labour Commissioner Kanta Rakwal, Assistant Director Handloom Development Department Jammu Sonika Parihar, Secretary Handloom Corporation and other officers of the concerned department were present on the occasion.

While speaking on the occasion, Babila Rakwal appreciated the event and also suggested the weavers to introduce modern trends in their weaving.

She also stressed on the involvement of youth in Handloom so the cultural legacy continuous.

Kashmiri and Dogri Dance, Dogri and Punjabi songs besides Gazal programme and other cultural events were also organized on the occasion.

During the event “Panjar Tweed” was also introduced by the Block Level Cluster Moungri sponsored by Development Commissioner Handlooms, Ministry of Textiles, GoI.

Vote of Thanks was presented by implementing agency M/S Jan Kalyan.