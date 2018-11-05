Handloom Development Department organises awareness camp

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

UDHAMPUR: To sensitise the weavers/artisans of the area about the developmental and welfare schemes run by the department for their socio economic upliftment, a publicity cum awareness camp was organised by Handloom Development Department here at village Kardian Chenani.

Sub Divisional Magistrate, Chenani Ashwani Kumar was the Chief Guest on the occasion.

A large numbers of local people of the village participated in the awareness camp with great enthusiasm.

Assistant Director Handloom Development Department, Saidullah Khanji threw light on various social security schemes launched by the Government of India for the welfare of the general masses.

On the occasions, a number of artisans applied for loans on the spot and also a group of weavers was proposed to be covered under co-operative fold by registering a Handloom Co-operative Society in the area, for which they were asked to complete formalities.