Handicrafts Deptt hosts awareness camp at Bhagwati Nagar

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: An awareness camp was on Thursday organized by Handicrafts Department Jammu, here at Bhagwati Nagar to generate awareness among the people and local artisans about the scope of Handicrafts Sector.

Around 250 people attended the camp. A stall of handicraft products was also set up at the venue.

Assistant Director Handicrafts, Jammu, Sonam Verma; JMC Member, Sucha Singh; Officers and officials of Handicrafts Department, Assistant Registrar INDUSCOS, Officials from School of Design, artisans and trainees were present at the programme.

The Assistant Director, Handicrafts, encouraged the people to enroll in craft training programmes of the department, which will in turn generate employment opportunities for them. “As several crafts are vanishing, the people should take interest and come forth to conserve their cultural heritage by learning the crafts and passing it on to the coming generation,” she said.

The trainees of the department shared their experience with the participants about how they became entrepreneurs after learning crafts from the department. They motivated them to learn the crafts and register themselves with online e-commerce platform for the sale of their handicraft goods.

Assistant Registrar, INDUSCOS encouraged the participants to form co-operative societies and participate in exhibitions for the sale and promotion of their products. An expert Designer, Brij Pal, spoke about use of exquisite designs to make products more attractive and saleable.