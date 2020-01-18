Handball trials from Jan 20

SPORTS REPORTER JAMMU:Handball Association of Jammu and Kashmir shall be holding selection trials to raise J&K team for the 48th Senior (Men) National Handball Championship to be held at Kanpur from February 18 to 23. The three-day trials shall be conducted at Shastri Nagar Play Fields, here from January 20 to 22 from 4:00 PM onwards on daily basis, a handout issued by the Association here informed.All the eligible players from the affiliated units of J&K have been advised to report at the venue for the selection process.
