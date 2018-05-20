Halting ops in Kashmir raised people’s faith in PM: Mehbooba

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

SRINAGAR: Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a halt to anti-terrorism operations in the State, saying the move had raised the people’s faith in him.

“It certainly is a big step which needed courage, and you have amply displayed that,” she said at the inauguration of 330-MW Kishanganga power project by the prime minister.

“Not only the political parties, every person in the state is grateful to you for putting the balm on their wounds, she said.

“The people of the state are ready to walk 10 steps in response to this on the road to peace and getting them out of the quagmire of violence,” she said.

Mehbooba said the step taken by the Centre has raised hopes and increased the faith of the people here in the statesmanship of the prime minister.

“People here believe that it is the prime minister who took this bold step, and it can only be him who has the strength to move on and take the people of Jammu and Kashmir out of the present situation, she said.

She enumerated initiatives taken by Modi to normalise relations with Pakistan in the past.

Mehbooba Mufi recalled how Modi and her father Mufti Mohammad Sayeed had agreed on a coalition government in the state.

When you and the late Mufti sahib drew a roadmap for the state, it gradually became a consensus political document to redress the issues facing Jammu and Kashmir, she said.

Be it rehabilitation of refugees, opening of cross-LoC routes, dialogue, opening of Sharda Peeth, compensation for Indus Waters Treaty losses, it has everything in it , she said, while pitching for its speedy implementation.

She thanked the Centre for the liberal assistance through the Prime Minister’s Development Package and other schemes aimed at fast-pacing development.

She hoped work would begin soon on the Vailoo-Singhpora and other tunnels, like Sadhna and Rajdhani.

Governor, N. N. Vohra; Union Minister for Roads & Highways, Nitin Gadkari; Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta; Union Minister of State for Power, R K Singh; Minister of State in PMO, Dr. Jitendra Singh; Minister for Public Works & Culture, Naeem Akhtar; Minister for Power, Sunil Sharma, other Ministers; former Chief Minister, Dr. Farooq Abdullah; Member Parliament, Muzaffar Hussain Baig; legislators; Chief Secretary, B B Vyas; Director General of Police, Dr. S P Vaid; officers from NHPC, NHAI and State Government were present on the occasion.