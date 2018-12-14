Half of the newly elected Mizoram MLAs are first time legislators

Share Share 0 Share

Aizawl: Half of the newly elected legislators in the Mizoram Assembly are first time MLAs.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) which bagged 26 seats in the Assembly election has 14 first time MLAs.

Five out of the eight Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) legislators are also first time MLAs.

Of the five Congress MLAs, one will be a new entrant to the 40-member House.

Among the 20 first-time legislators is T J Lalnuntluanga of the MNF who defeated outgoing Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla from Champhai South seat.

Ramthanmawia and Dr Z R Thiamsanga, both from the MNF,

won from East Tuipui and Champhai North seats respectively in Champhai district. They are the senior-most first time MLAs aged 61 years and 60 years respectively.

Robert Romawia Royte of the MNF, who defeated Finance Minister Lalsawta is a prominent first time winner. He is the president of the Aizawl Football Club (AFC) which bagged the I-League in 2016.

The other important first timers included C Lalmuanpuia of MNF (Aizawl North-III), who defeated Lal Thanhawla’s younger brother and PWD Minister Lal Thanzara and V.L. Zaithanzama of the ZPM who trounced the MNF leader and opposition group leader Vanlalzawma in Aizawl West – III seat.

Another giant killer was Prof Lalnunmawia of the MNF, a college teacher by profession, who defeated Agriculture Minister K. S. Thanga in his home turf – Aizawl South – III.

Dr Vanlaltanpuia of the MNF, also a college teacher defeated Horticulture Minister P.C. Lalthanliana, a close confidant of Lal Thanhawla in the minister’s home turf Lunglei North seat. (PTI)