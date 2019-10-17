HAL employees’ strike continues, unions reject mgmt claim of fair offer

Agency

BENGALURU: The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited management on Tuesday urged its striking employees to accept the “fair offer” made by it but the latter stuck to their stand, saying the two-day old indefinite stir will continue till an ‘amicable’ solution beneficial to them was reached.

The Defence PSU also reiterated its stand that the strike was illegal, a claim rejected by the trade unions.

The employees of HAL across the country, including more than 10,000 here, launched the indefinite strike on Monday, demanding among others wage revision.

Talking to reporters here on Tuesday, HAL Director (Finance) C B Ananthakrishnan explained the financial position of the company and said it wanted to reduce the labour cost from 24 per cent to below 20 per cent.

Our offer is a fair and reasonable, he said.

On Sunday, HAL had said it offered to enhance allowance under the cafeteria system and revised rate of fitment benefit at 11 per cent among others, but the unions did not accept it.

HAL Director (Human Resources) V M Chamola said the management had so far conducted 11 rounds of negotiations with the unions.