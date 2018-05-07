Hajj training conducted at Poonch

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Poonch: A training programme for the pilgrims of this year Hajj was held on Monday. At the outset, Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Aijaz Asad addressed the participants and expressed his best wishes to them for embarking on the sacred journey of life.

Assistant District Development Commissioner Abdul Hamid and ADC Dr. Basharat Hussain were also present on the occasion.

Under the training program, necessary instruction and skills were imparted to 342 participating hajj pilgrims including 112 females and 230 males who arrived here from across the district to attend the one day training.

Pertinent to mention here that this was the first training program held for this year hajj. The first batch of Hajj pilgrims would leave for Holy cities of Makka and Madina on August 2018.