Haji Anayat, CMD NHPC call on Lt Guv

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Haji Anayat Ali, former Chairman, J&K Legislative Council on Tuesday called on the Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu here.

The Former Chairman apprised the Lt Governor of the issue related to the release of previous unspent CDF of MLCs of Ladakh.

A public delegation, accompanied the former Chairman of Legislative Council, also submitted a memorandum of demands to the Lt Governor pertaining to the welfare of residents of Kargil residing at Jammu.

The Lt Governor interacted with the former Chairman of Legislative Council and the members of the delegation and assured them that all the genuine issues raised by them would be looked into meticulously for redressal.

Meanwhile, A.K Singh, Chairman & Managing Director, National Hydroelectric Power Corp. (NHPC) also called on the Lt Governor and informed him about the commissioning and generation capacity of NHPC’s Power Stations across J&K.

Singh discussed with the Lt Governor about various aspects of development of hydro power sector in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Lt Governor urged him to effectively plan, promote and organize an integrated and efficient development of power in all aspects through conventional and non-conventional sources.