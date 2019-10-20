Haj 2020: Intending pilgrims to submit hard copies by Nov 10

State Times News KARGIL: According to the district administration Kargil, the intending Haj pilgrims of Haj 2020 of District Kargil who intend to or have deposited their Haj application forms through the online mode are advised to deposit the hard copy of the same at the office of the Deputy Commissioner Kargil for onward submission to the State Haj Committee by or before the last date for submission of Haj applications forms corresponding November 10, 2019.
