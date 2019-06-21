Hailstorm in Pulwama damages standing crops

STATE TIMES NEWS Srinagar: A massive hailstorm on Friday caused extensive damage to standing crops including horticulture, besides uprooting trees and electricity poles, in many parts of Pulwama district, officials said. “A massive hailstorm has wrecked havoc in horticulture and agriculture fields of Pulwama district. Joint teams will be sent for damage assessment and relief first thing tomorrow,” an official of the district administration said. The officials said while it was difficult time for the farmers, the administration will do whatever can be done for helping the affected people. The hailstorm also uprooted trees and damaged electricity supply infrastructure in the district, which has closed down the main roads and link roads at many places, but the administration has geared up men and machinery for early restoration.
