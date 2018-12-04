Had Gandhi come back?

Share Share 0 Share 0

By Daya Sagar

In ‘My’ free India the crime is hi tech. Religious sentiments are exploited by the politicians. The social institutions are today subordinate to the Politician. “Sweat” of the innocent and backward is spilling. The faith of common Indian in the law and order machinery is shattered. Even the IPS, IAS and IRS officers are so commonly in news for involvement in economic, moral and social corruption. After 71years of independence we could hear the elders of pre-1947 days saying that they felt more secure as regards local law & order and socio- economic security in the British India times . All this would have suffocated Mahatma Gandhi in today’s India.

The constitutional special provisions kept for supporting the members educationally and socially weaker Indian families have been less used for the ‘purpose’ and more and more used to unfairly spread tentacles over the ‘votes’ of innocent masses just for the sake of remaining in power.

The words spoken and remarks made on the floor of Parliament are taken like casual “simple for and against debate” to be finally settled on the basis of numbers only where as in principle the statements and disclosures as are made in the Parliament are supposed to be true and honest that is why the members are constitutionally provided immunity against any form of judicial review. But it is so unfortunate that in India many of the serious accusations made on the floor of Parliament by the members are taken casually.

In mid nineteen eighties Lahore TV presented a play on the eve of 14th August . The play was so touching and probing that at the request of the viewers the play was telecast three times. One Mr. ( X ) had murdered a criminal for abusing the modesty of a women during British rule ( before 1947) and had gone into exile thereafter. The “Grandpa-X” deep in Himalayas learnt after 40 years about the British having retreated . He merrily descends to Islamic “Pakistan” of his dreams. His grand children were very much excited to meet him. “Grandpa” had many exciting stories to tell them. The Grandpa (Mr. X) still carried the “PAK’ Pakistan in his imaginations for which he had been dreaming and aspiring during British Raj. Mr. X had a Islamic Pakistan in his mind where only humanity was to prevail. But his having an unimaginable simplicity and truthfulness worried his sons in view of the actual conditions in Pakistan being far away from the piousness of the imaginations of Mr. (X).

As was expected on a clue from their next door neighbour the local police could learn about a murderer of the past having returned from exile. The Pakistani police acted swiftly to arrest ‘Grandpa’ but on his arrest Grandpa-X felt very much relieved for being taken for a trial in “Pak” Pakistan of his dreams . On his arrest his grand children were very much disturbed and wanted the Grandpa back home. But the elder son of Grandpa preferred to leave him in the jail for the remaining part of his life since he felt that in case Grandpa happens to take the real feel of the conduct of the people at the helm of affairs in ‘Pak’- Islamic Pakistan of his dreams outside he would be mentally shattered to see the way Aazadi had been handled by the followers of Islam in Pakistan. To me in a flash it appeared that had Gandhi come back to India , where one would simply on the strength of numbers would decide for its being a ‘day’ or ‘night’ even with the bright shining sun being there , the only peaceful place for him in free India too would have been an isolated ‘cell’.

Going by the socio – economic environment that prevailed in Independent India a member of Indian Parliament participating in a debate in 1992 had remarked that “Corruption has become respectable” in India. It would not be wrong to infer that the comments made by a MP on the floor of Lok Sabha / Rajya Sabha surely seem to be simply going down into the notes since even in 2018 the corruption is being ‘named’ in the Parliament as a source of strength and status.

The corrupt appears today unassailable by law. The ‘mother corruption’ is draining the state exchequer through the expenditure made on non yielding vigilance organizations , anti corruption departments and commissions of enquiry and the drain through Bofors episode would confirm a bit of story. The people too appear having gone insensitive even to news stories on large value corruption worth even Rs 1,72,000 Cr.

“We are thankful to you for your having remembered us after 50 years” had said Mrs. Aruna Asaf Ali when she was requested to say a few words to Indian people on the eve of celebrations for August Kranti Day on 9- 08 – 1992 , the day India was remembering Quit India Movement. The venue was Gawaliar Tank, Bombay. Aruna Asaf Ali had hoisted the Indian flag on 9-08-1942 at the Gwaliar tank in response to Mahatma Gandhi’s call of KARO YA MARO. To me it appeared at that time as if Aruna jee expressed her anguish over the way we Indians had forgotten the struggle our elders had done. Mahatma Gandhi Ji in his call for that day had called upon each individual Indian to be a leader of KARO YA MARO movement within himself on the path of Pooran Swaraj from the British. Nana Sahib Gore erstwhile freedom fighter too had then in the presence of the then Prime Minister Narasimha Rao ji pointedly advised the people of India saying “Desh Banao , ‘Yeh’ Khud Apne Ko Bacha Lega. But how hollow our efforts and slogans like ‘Desh Bachao’ have proved could well be seen the way even the appointment of the Chief Vigilance Commissioner India had become controversial in 2011, four of the Hon’ble Judges of the Apex court had ventured into addressing the media on 12th Jan 2018 and the way even some media also appears lost in for & against political controversies only.

The narrations that were made by Captain Sehgal off Azad Hind Fauj (who had faced trial in Red Fort ) on 9-8-1992 explaining the strength and commitment of Indian Freedom Movement that had then totally frustrated the might of the British are if told even in 2018 are sure to appear like a fairy tale to many since Nationality today is understood as a simple citizenship and the duty towards the Nation appears to have been removed from the ‘active’ lessons.

Mahatma Gandhi had foreseen his arrest to be certain on 9-8-1942 and hence called upon every Indian to lead individually to ultimate total independence during the days he ( Gandhi) would remain in the British CELL. The then conventional leaders were jailed by the British in Brick Cells in August 1942. In 2018 also the conventional Indian leadership too appears in “Jails” but the present day “jail cell” does not belong to the British where as the present one is self made ‘Cell’ with of bricks of dishonesty, cement of crookedness , plaster of corruption and lighting of selfishness. Hence the common man need to ‘catch’ the words of Mahatma Gandhi once again in 2018. Karo Ya Maro ( do or die ) appears to be the only mantra that each and every Indian should recollect so as to put the conventional leadership virtually in a CELL to be bailed out only after it ( leadership) commits in practice to trueness.

( * Daya Sagar is a Sr coloumnist of Kashmir affairs and a social activist can be reached at dayasagr45@yahoo.com).