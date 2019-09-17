GWC Kathua holds lecture on healthy eating

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: As a part of PoshanMah, NSS unit of Govt. Women College, Kathua organised lecture on Healthy Eating.

Dr. Savita Wazir, District Health Officer,Kathua was the resource person of the event. The main theme of the lecture was the Healthy Women, Healthy Society and Healthy Nation. Addressing the students, Dr. Wazir stressed upon the need of Healthy Diet for every citizen of this country and in particular the women. She spoke at length about Hygiene (menstrual), Anaemia, mental; Health, Diarrhoea, Sanitation and Poshan (Nutrition).

Speaking on the occasion she urged upon the students to inculcate Healthy eating Habits. She added most of us compromise on our food due to busy life style but eating healthy is just a matter of concern and not time consuming, one can easily include green leafy vegetables, fruits, jaggery, soya, eggs, dalia, sprouts in their daily diet.

Prof. Umesh Kailoo also spoke on the occasion and by giving various day to day life examples he explained the importance of healthy eating habits.

Prof Shivani Sharma, NSS Programme officer, Dr.Gotam Sing Lalotra Dr Deepak Pathania, Dr.Vaishnoo, Ms. Nazuk Basin and students in large number were present on the occasion.