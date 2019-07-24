Guv to inaugurate Patnitop ropeway

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: The 2.8-km eco-friendly cable car project in the picturesque Patnitop hill resort here has started commercial operations and will soon be inaugurated by Governor Satya Pal Malik.

The ropeway project has been completed by Empyrean Skyview Projects Private (ESPP) Limited in collaboration with a French company on a Public-Private Partnership model at a cost of Rs 150 crore in two-and-a-half years.

The much-awaited project, which was planned about 15 years ago to boost tourism in the region, started commercial operations on July 20 and will be inaugurated by the governor of the state, the firm’s Sales and Marketing head Syed Ali Jafary said on Tuesday. The company has announced an introductory discount of up to 40 per cent on all tickets for visitors, besides special packages for Amarnath pilgrims, to woo tourists. The hilltop tourist destination is situated at an altitude of 2,024 metre.