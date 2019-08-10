Guv takes round of Srinagar city; visits hospitals, assesses situation

STATE TIMES NEWs

Srinagar: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Friday visited various hospitals and areas to get a first-hand appraisal of the situation, and directed that a child be airlifted from Srinagar to Delhi for better treatment, an official spokesman said.

Malik visited Lal Ded Women’s Hospital and G B Pant Children Hospital in Sonwar and interacted with doctors, patients and parents of children. He took feedback about the medical treatment being provided to patients, the spokesman said.

Officials informed the governor that sufficient stock of medicines was available with the hospitals and all possible healthcare services were being provided to patients.

The Governor also directed Srinagar deputy commissioner to airlift a child from Srinagar to Delhi for better treatment, the spokesman said.

Accompanied by Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Financial Commissioner to Governor Umang Narula, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Baseer Khan, and Srinagar Deputy Commissioner Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, Malik also took a tour of the city and visited Rawalpora, Rambagh, Jawahar Nagar, Sonwar and Rajbagh areas.

The Governor expressed satisfaction that basic facilities were being provided to residents and ATMs were functioning properly. He was also satisfied with the whole semblance of peace and calm prevailing in the city, the spokesman said.

This was Malik’s first assessment outing since the government scrapped the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution that gave Jammu and Kashmir a special status earlier this week.

The Governor also took stock of ration supply in Fair Price shops, the spokesman said.

He also queried about arrangements at various animal mandis ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The divisional commissioner briefed the governor on the arrangements made for the festival and informed him about mobile vans selling essential commodities to people.

He assured the Governor that adequate arrangements have been made in view of the festival.