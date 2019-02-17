Guv reviews law and order situation, appeals for peace

Share Share 0 Share

Jammu: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Saturday reviewed the law and order situation in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack and appealed to the people to maintain peace and communal harmony so that the forces trying to disrupt the peaceful environment of the State are defeated.

Malik was speaking at a high-level meeting convened at Raj Bhavan here to review the present law and order situation in the state in the aftermath of the terror attack which martyred 40 CRPF personnel in the Awantipora area of Pulwama district on Thursday.

The Governor directed the police to take strict action without mercy against those indulging in any type of violence, arson or rumour mongering irrespective of political and religious affiliation.

Malik also reviewed the situation of students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in various universities and colleges across the country.

The meeting was attended by Advisors, Vijay Kumar, Khursheed Ahmad Ganai, K.K Sharma and K Skandan besides B.V.R Subramanyam, Chief Secretary, Dilbag Singh, Director General of Police, Umang Narula, Principal Secretary to Governor, and Shaleen Kabra Principal Secretary, Home.

The Governor was informed that the Liaison Officers (LOs) appointed at all major locations were working effectively and coordinating with university authorities and local Police ensuring the safety of J&K’s students. Some minor developments happened in Baba Fareed Institute of Technology, Dehradun, Maharishi Markand University, Ambala and Chitkara University, Batti (H.P.).

In all three places, LOs worked with the Deans/ Vice Chancellors to ensure safety of J&K students. The Governor directed that the LOs should continue to be in close touch with J&K students and ensure their safety.

The Governor was informed that the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu held the Peace Committee meeting in Jammu yesterday. In the meeting, all Parties universally condemned the unfortunate incidents in Jammu city and agreed to restrain their supporters from indulging in any unlawful behaviour.

The Governor directed Divisional Commissioner, Jammu to hold another Peace Committee Meeting today and appeal to all parties to maintain peace and harmony.

The Governor asked all Political parties and senior Political leaders to appeal to people to maintain peace and harmony. He requested them not to pay heed to rumours or misleading information that is being circulated. He appealed to the political parties that in case any untoward incident comes to their knowledge, they should report it immediately to the police or to anyone in the government who will respond immediately rather than escalating the situation by calling for counter strikes in other parts of the State.

The Governor stated that the situation in Jammu has been restored back to almost normal and it should be our collective endeavour to maintain this.

The Governor appealed to the people to maintain peace and communal harmony so that the forces trying to disrupt the peaceful environs for their petty interests are defeated. He said that the people of the State have always believed in mutual brotherhood and co-existence throughout the ages.