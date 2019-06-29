Guv inaugurates ‘Sindhu Darshan Festival’, praises people of Ladakh

STATE TIMES NEWS

LEH: Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated the grand celebration of day long Sindhu Darshan Festival at Sindhu Ghat, Shey Smanla here on Friday.

Highlighting the importance of rivers throughout the world and their contribution in development of great civilisations, Governor noted that it should be our primary concern to save our rivers for the future generations.

Mentioning that an initiative was taken by the then Union Minister L.K Advani who started ‘Sindu Darshan’ with an objective to signify role of river Sindhu in shaping culture of this region, he underlined the need for making this event a three to four days ‘Sindhu Mela’.

He said that this ‘Mela’ would give opportunity to people from all over the world to experience rich culture of Ladakh.

Governor noted that river Sindhu has remain cradle of many civilizations since time immemorial. Citing a book on Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, he said that Sindhu has also been a reason to avert many wars due to its fierce flow for months together.

He added that the India has got its name from Sindhu and our ancient history is rooted in the Indus civilization. He stressed on the need to repay by honouring the River.

Governor praised people of Ladakh for their honesty, hospitality, humbleness and peaceful nature. He said that there is great scope to learn such virtues from Ladakh.

He expressed his commitment to fulfil the developmental aspirations of Ladakh and observed that recently created administrative Division and Cluster University for Ladakh, airport for Kargil are few steps in this direction.

He assured balanced development of Leh, Kargil and Zanskar. He also said that the Divisional offices will be established in Leh and Kargil without any discrimination and on need basis.

Rigzin Sampheal, Secretary Tourism, in his speech highlighted various initiatives taken for giving boost to the tourism sector in Ladakh.

Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Leh gave vote of thanks and expressed gratitude to Governor for sparing time for the event.

Among others present on the occasion were Gyal P. Wangyal, Dy. Chairman, LAHDC, Leh; Chering Dorjey, MLC; Saugat Biswas Divisional Commissioner Ladakh; Maj. Gen. Arvind Kapoor, Chief of Staff, 14 Corp; Councillors of LAHDC, Leh; heads of religious, social and political organizations.

Later several delegations met the Governor. The delegation of Councillors of LAHDC, Leh, lead jointly by Gyal P. Wangyal Dy. Chairman LAHDC and Chering Dorjey, MLC, presented a memorandum to Governor.

The delegation demanded expediting the process of release of pending wages and regularization of daily rated workers and casual labourers of PWD circle, Leh; raised the long pending demand for grant of Special Duty Allowance (SDA) of 10 per cent in favour of state government employees serving in the most difficult and inhospitable environment of Ladakh region and also for restoration of reservation in promotion to SC/ST government employees; sanctioning of Directorates and positioning of staff in Ladakh Division; creation of separate Hydraulic PWD Circle for Leh; sanctioning of three more Hydraulic Special Sub Divisions for Leh; 10% hike in CAPEX Budget in favour of Leh district; expedite functioning of already sanctioned Nubra Development Authority; immediate functioning of Ladakh University and Degree College, Khaltsi; permanent restoration of flood damaged infrastructure, etc.

A students delegation represented by Presidents of Ladakhi students’ unions in Delhi, Jammu, Chandigarh and EJM College Leh demanded for timely examination and result declaration of colleges in Leh; conduct of LAHDC election in summer months so that they can use their right to vote; requested for a full fledged University in Ladakh with professional courses and other facilities; establishing centres for competitive exams mainly for UPSC examinations in Ladakh; deputing Nodal Officers for local students outside Ladakh; regulating air fares, etc.

The delegation of All Ladakh Tour Operators Association demanded for its participation in international trade fairs; allow night stay at newly opened trekking routes, open new peaks in restricted areas for trekking and climbing. The Hoteliers requested for relaxation in GST and inner line permit.

Delegations of Ladakh Buddhist Association, Ladakh Gonpa Association, Anjuman Immamia and Anjuman Moin-ul Islam presented memorandums to Governor requesting him for redressal of their problems and demands.

A delegation representing Changthang region also submitted a memorandum demanding separate district for Changthang.

A delegation of State Government Employees Association Ladakh presented its long pending demand for sanctioning 10% SDA and reservation in promotion to SC/ST government employees.

Governor assured all the delegations that he will look into the matters on priority.