Guv inaugurates GMC Kathua, lays foundation of additional 200 bedded hospital

STATE TIMES NEWS

KATHUA: Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated the Govt. Medical College, Kathua, and laid foundation stone for additional 200 bedded Hospital for the GMC Kathua on Monday.

He reiterated the Government’s commitment of providing a better and affordable healthcare system in J&K and observed that every possible effort is being made to strengthen the healthcare institutions in every nook and corner of the state.

Governor on the occasion observed that the Health and Medical Education has shown remarkable improvement in last one year with visible changes in medical education sector. He said that the Central Govt. has sanctioned 8 medical colleges in J&K in the last one year and each new medical college has got budgetary support of Rs. 189 Crore. He noted that the Department of Health and Medical Education has successfully operationalized five Govt. Medical Colleges at Anantnag, Baramulla, Kathua, Rajouri and Doda with supplementation of infrastructure, manpower and state of art machinery and equipments in Govt. Medical Colleges and Associated Hospitals.

Governor stated that the Medical Council of India after inspection of these five medical colleges have issued Letter of Permission (LoP) to four medical colleges for starting MBBS classes in the current academic year, starting from 1 August, 2019 with intake capacity of 100 students each and GMC Doda will get the permission in the next academic year.

Dr. Jitendra Singh, MoS PMO, expressed his gratitude to the Central Govt. for sanctioning a Medical College to Kathua. He said that Kathua is fast becoming an Education hub with establishment of an Engineering College, University Campus and a Kendriya Vidayalaya.

Dr. Nirmal Singh, Speaker, J&K Legislative Assembly, said that health care services could only be considered best if there exists robust health care infrastructure in the remote areas.

K Vijay Kumar, Advisor to Governor, said that with the establishment of GMC Kathua, people of Kathua, Pathankot, Himachal and nearby areas will get good health care.

K K Sharma, Advisor, complimented the people and the first batch of medical students who have started their course in GMC Kathua.

Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Kathua, Dr. Raghav Langer, Deputy Commissioner Kathua Dr. Suleman Choudhary, Principal, GMC Kathua; Dr. Yashpal Sharma, Director Coordination, newly constructed GMCs, were among those present on the occasion.

The College Magazine of GMC Kathua, ‘ASPIRE’ was also released on this occasion.