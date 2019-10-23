Guv hits out at separatists, mainstream leaders, says none of them lost their own to terrorism

Addresses 7th Convocation of SMVDU

Jammu: Leaders of Hurriyat and mainstream parties in Jammu and Kashmir, religious preachers and clerics have used their influence to get the children of ordinary Kashmiris killed while none of them lost their own to terrorism, Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Tuesday.

Alleging that “affluent and powerful” sections have crushed the dreams of the youths in Kashmir and destroyed their lives, he appealed to the people to understand the truth and join the Centre’s efforts to usher peace and progress in the state.

‘Guv a weak person, can’t talk his heart out’

I will leave with a promise that a medical university will be there next year

Jammu: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday said the position of a governor in the country is that of a weak person who cannot hold a press conference or talk his heart out.

He also reiterated his statement that the country’s rich and affluent are like “rotten potatoes” because they do not give charity and come forward to help improve its education system.

“A governor is used to be a weak entity. He does not have the right to hold a press conference or talk his heart out I keep worrying for three days if someone in Delhi got angry with me after my lecture,” Malik said.

Pointing towards students, the Governor said he gets energy to speak out from them.

He said the country is lacking in quality education and the money which is needed for development of universities and infrastructure is nowhere.

“We have affluent people in the country who are spending Rs 300 crore over the engagement (of their children) but will not come forward with a single penny to help universities to build infrastructure,” the governor lamented.

Malik said it is because they do not have the habit of giving charities. “They can live in 14-storied houses but will not spend a single penny on the education of the children of the country. The people used to take their names with honour and politicians rush to shake hands with them.

“I, however, call them ‘rotten potatoes’ because they lack humanity and responsibility towards the nation,” he said urging the rich and affluent to come forward and help improve the education sector in the country.

Talking of his administration’s contribution in improving education system in the state, he said, “This year we got eight medical colleges and I will leave with a promise that a medical university will be there next year.”

Malik said he is available to students and other people round-the-clock and is meeting them without prior appointments.

“Recently a student informed me that he and his six friends from Kashmir have missed to fulfil admission formalities in Jamia Millia Islamia due to snapping of internet services. I intervened and all of them got admission,” he said.

Malik said during his posting as governor of Bihar, the cheating and copying during examinations was controlled to a large extent. “You cannot match the cheating techniques in Bihar… But I intervened and made sure there is no cheating or copying during examinations,” he said.

Their own children are studying abroad and are well settled. But to the children of commoners, they show the “way to ‘jannat’ (paradise) get them killed. All this has been happening here”, Malik said addressing the seventh convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University in Katra town.

“Politicians, bureaucrats, affluent and powerful have crushed the dreams of the youths and destroyed their lives.

“The society leaders, religious preachers, Moulvis, Hurriyat and mainstream parties have used their influence to get the children of ordinary Kashmiris killed. None of them have lost their own child and nobody from their families joined terrorism,” he said.

Malik, who is known for his candid remarks, said that after joining as Governor, “I have not taken input from the intelligence agencies. They are not telling the truth to Delhi or us.”

“I directly talked to 150 to 200 youths and tried to identify those in colleges and universities who do not stand up for the national anthem. I talked to them and those in the age group of 25 to 30 years, whose dreams have been crushed, are misled and are angry… they do not want Hurriyat, us or Delhi government or autonomy because they were shown that the way to paradise is by getting martyred,” he said.

The Governor said he told such youths that they already have a paradise in Kashmir.

“I want to tell the people of Kashmir and the youth to understand the truth. You have beautiful place in the world to live….

“Give it in the hands of Delhi which has opened its treasure for you. We are not going to take it (the place) anywhere. Come forward and be part of the new phase and tread the path of progress and development,” the Governor said.

The Governor said 22,000 Kashmiri youths are outside the state for education and accused the politicians of neglecting the needs of people of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Why do they have to go outside for education? It is because we have not been able to provide standard education in the state over the last many decades. If the money which was pumped into Kashmir was used by politicians and bureaucrats in a proper manner, the roof of your homes would have been of gold,” he said.

“I visited Amarnath shrine, a local youth was not having a sweater but the politicians of this place have houses everywhere from here to Delhi to Dubai. Name a hotel or investment business, they are everywhere,” he said.

Malik said he had sanctioned 53 degree colleges last year and is opening 50 more colleges, including professional colleges, in the state shortly. “I have upgraded 242 schools to higher secondary school overnight,” he said.

The Governor said he told the misled youths that he will offer them “two paradises”.

“I told them that it is your religious faith and I will not say anything about it. But I am ready to give you two paradises — one in this life and the second in afterlife… there can be a discussion whether you get the paradise after martyrdom or not, but as Emperor Jehangir had rightly said that if there is a paradise on earth, it is in Kashmir. “You have already one paradise and you can turn into a crown of the world in this life and secondly if you die as a true Muslim, you will get the promised paradise. That means you can get two paradises, one here and second after the death,” Malik said.

Earlier, the Governor awarded 931 degrees, including PhDs, Masters and Bachelors, and also presented 12 Gold and 17 Silver medals to meritorious students at the 7th Convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi University (SMVDU) here.

While addressing the students and their parents, the Governor, who is also Chancellor of the University, highlighted the importance of education and said that “only education had led civilizations out of poverty to prosperity. He cited former Secretary of State of USA, Condoleezza Rice (USA) as a shining example of a person who has risen to great heights in life purely due to her educational achievements”. He emphasized that the students of Jammu and Kashmir, have high potential which is evident from the large number of students entering higher education institutions even outside the State.

While congratulating the degree awardees, the Governor said that they all are about to enter the next phase of life and expressed confidence that they will contribute meaningfully for the welfare of the country in particular and humanity at large. He expressed satisfaction over the progress made by SMVDU in the short span of its existence, and hoped that the University will progress in leaps and bounds under the leadership of Prof. R. K. Sinha, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU. He assured every possible support to the University for its progress so that more and more deserving students get the opportunity to be part of this important learning institution.

Prof Ravindra Kumar Sinha, Vice Chancellor, SMVDU, presented a report, highlighting past achievements and future action plans. He conveyed his gratitude to the Governor for gracing the occasion and awarding degrees to the students. He gave details of the placements and publications brought out by the University, research projects sanctioned to the faculty and the various workshops and conferences that have been organized in the recent past. He said that University is poised to be a center of excellence with the blessings of Mata Vaishno Devi, which is apparent from the improvement in the ranking of the University from 94th in 2018 to 85th rank among the Engineering and Management Institutions in NIRF 2019.

The Chancellor’s Gold Medal were awarded to Parth Gupta, Zuhaib Ahemad, Karuna Goyal, Shailesh Pandita, Ratandeep Sharma, Shaguna Gupta, Shriya Singh, Vimarsh Padha. Besides these, several students received University Silver medals, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Medal for Best UG and PG students and best girl students for the years 2018 and 2019.

Several eminent persons, including Dr. Ashok Bhan, Vijay Dhar both Members of SMVDSB, Prof. Manoj K. Dhar, VC, University of Jammu, Prof. A. K. Bakhshi, VC, PDM University, Umang Narula, Financial Commissioner to Governor, Simrandeep Singh, CEO, SMVDSB, Members of Executive Council and Academic Council of the University, besides several other guests including Police officers, prominent personalities from various walks of life, Faculty Members, staff, students of the University and their parents were present on the occasion.