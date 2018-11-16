Guv hints at appointing one more Advisor; unfolds his vision on development, tourism promotion in Jammu

Share Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Thursday unfolded his vision about impetus to development, tackling unemployment, ending corruption, enforcing accountability in the administration, growth in industrialisation and above all fillip to tourism by raising world-class infrastructural facilities.

In an exclusive chat with STATE TIMES Editor-in-Chief Raj Daluja and Bureau Chief Vivek Sharma at sprawling and picturesque Raj Bhavan here, the Governor dwelt in detail on all aspects of State affairs and made several key points on infrastructural development.

To specific question on the developmental concerns of Jammu, Malik flagged tourism promotion and industrial development as key areas, saying these have potential to change the overall landscape of the region. He hinted at conservation of Surinsar and Mansar lakes, development of Sanasar, Patnitop and other virgin spots to attract tourists. He regretted that the region has little to offer to incoming lakhs of pilgrim tourists for hangover and this sector will, therefore, get priority. He said tourism promotion will generate economic activity and create jobs. He said tackling unemployment is yet another issue that needs to be attended on priority. He said industrial growth together with big business houses could play a pivotal role in this regard.

ST EXCLUSIVE

Governor said completion of languishing projects have come under sharp focus and added this will get priority at every level. “You will see a discernible transformation by the close of this year”, he said, adding that vibrancy in the administration holds key to combating ills confronted by the State. He said the pendency seems to be an area of concern and his administration would be focusing on arresting inordinate delays. He hinted at appointing one more Advisor to lessen the burden as files are piling up in various departments.

He also touched the issue pertaining to neglect of the families of martyrs who offer supreme sacrifices in the call of their duties. He said jobs to their next of kin and other financial assistance will get due assistance.

Governor Malik talked in length about streamlining of the administration and said the administrative apparatus has to move fast to satiate the urges and aspirations of the people, who want justice, end to corruption and fair-play in recruitments. He exuded confidence that the people will continue to support his drive against corruption and pledged that those indulging in corrupt practices will face action. He said a process has been set in motion to identify the corrupt and there will be no compromise on it. He said those moving slowly on implementation of various government schemes and projects will also face action. ‘We are monitoring various projects and those responsible for inordinate delay will be taken to task”, he added. He also declared that cases of corruption will be processed on fast-track basis to have time bound results.

To make the administrative corruption free and responsive, Malik said suitable persons will be placed at suitable places, which may entail a major reshuffle.

He referred to the measures initiated to enforce accountability and said that 90 per cent KAS officers have filed their property statements. The postings of the officers will be on the basis of their performance, capability and suitability, he said, adding that officers with good reputation and integrity will get key assignments.

On the reports of alleged harassment of students from Jammu and Kashmir in various parts of the country, Malik said that designated liaison officers probably from the State cadre will be posted in 10 major cities viz New Delhi, Noida, Chandigarh, Aligarh, Bhopal, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Jaipur to assist students of the State pursuing higher education.

Around 20,000 students of the State are pursuing higher studies in various colleges in other states. This year around 3,820 students got admission to various undergraduate courses.

“These Liaison officers will coordinate with students of the State pursuing higher education there, whenever they are faced with the situations related to regional identity,” Governor Malik said.

He also dwelt on the launch of Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana in the State with effect from December 1, 2018. The scheme will provide health insurance coverage to about 6.13 lakh families figuring in Socio-Economic Caste Census database to the tune of Rs 5 lakh per family per year with secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. There will be no cap on family size and all families included in the Socio-Economic and Caste Census will be entitled to claim the benefits.

“This scheme offers treatment in any of the 13,000 empanelled hospitals in the country under 1,350 medical packages”, the Governor said.