Guv has become the first to at least pick up file of neglected 5,300 PoJK DP families after three years

By Daya Sagar

Sanction for payment of Rs.5.5 lakh (‘Rehabilitation Package for one time settlement’) per family of 1947 times to the people belonging to the class of the then State Subjects of J&K (later named as Permanent Residents of J&K by the Constituent Assembly of J&K ) was conveyed by Government of India to J&K State Government vide letter No. 31/01/2011-R & SO dated 22-12-2016 to state government but so strangely even in that the 5,300 families of 1947 times which were displaced from the areas occupied by Pakistan / Pakistan sponsored raiders in ‘1947’ but are presently staying in Indian states other than J&K were excluded. No doubt the proposals sent by J&K Government to GOI under letter No. Rev/Rehab/08/2011 dated 20-10-2014 for rehabilitation for one time full and final settlement of the claims of the PoJK displaced persons of 1947 and Chhamb displaced persons @Rs.25 Lakh /per 1947 family too had so erroneously excluded these 5,300 families from the number of 31619 families noted in the records of J&K who had come out of Pakistan occupied areas of Indian state of J&K but surely it was expected from atleast the NDA-I Government at the center & the BJP-PDP local State Government to do a review and remove the errors in the proposals of the NC- Congress J&K Government as regards (i) excluding the 5300 families (of 1947 times) of the then J&K State Subjects staying in states other then J&K naming the proposals (ii) renaming the proposals sent by J&K Government in 2014 as rehabilitation for settlement of the claims of the PoJK displaced persons of 1947 on account payment of Rs.25 lakh per family . But in the approvals conveyed by GOI on 22-12-2016 what to talk of including the excluded 5300 families even the amount of Rs.25 Lac as one time settlement was reduced to just Rs.5.5 Lac.

Since March 2015 and particularly after 22 December 2016 the lacuna and needed corrections as regards the scheme/ proposals approved by GOI for settlement of the claims of the properties / assets left behind by the families / individuals, who had to run for saving their life from the areas of Indian state of J&K occupied by ‘Pakistan’ in 1947 and had not been given the claims of their properties /assets, were regularly pointed out / conveyed to State Government as well as GOI through print media as well as individual representations / notes/ communications ( including Grievance on 15-11-2017 under registration No.76796 through J&K CM Grievance Cell. Grievance No: 999001034058 dated 01012019 through J&K Governor Grievance Cell ). But so far even after nearly 3 years no any meaningful attention has been paid except that as per the media reports that appeared in the print on this 1st August with the reference of government sources the J&K SAC that met on 31st July under the Chairmanship of Governor J&K Satya Pal Malik has accorded approved to a proposal for requesting GOI to also include the 5300 ‘left over families’ of PoJK DPs of 1947 in the scheme for payment of “one time settlement” of Rs.5.5 lakh per family like it has been sanctioned in December 2016 for payment to 26319 families of 1947 PoJK DPs settled in J&K .

No doubt J&K Governor Administration deserves thanks for having taken some initiative but there still appears some confusion and lack of clarity on the subject in case what has appeared in the media ( 01-08-2019) is the ‘real’ proposal’ and if so that is surely going to create some confusions and delays even for disbursement of so insignificant amount of just Rs.5.5 lakh.

I have tried to find the real text of the proposal approved / sent to GOI by J&K Government from the websites of the J&K government but have not been able to find that.

Hence taking the media reporting as the actual proposal, I have to request that SAC may kindly immediately make corrections in the text of the proposals. The news item says: “However, the said package did not cover the 5300 DP families of Pak-1947 initially registered outside the State but having later settled in Jammu and Kashmir.” Where as the real status is that the said 5300 families are well recorded with the J&K Government even if on their arrival they were registered with outside J&K agencies and are still staying / settled in Indian states other than J&K. Since a large majority of these left over families are not settled in J&K and are staying in other Indian states the description as appears in the news stories making mention of the SAC decision if not amended even this partly welcome initiative of Satya Pal Malik will not provide any immediate relief to the suffering families and if orders are issued on the basis of reported text, people will have to run about for getting the amendment made.

Hope in case the reporting in the media is correct, the SAC will immediately initiate a corrigendum to the proposals cleared for sending to GOI / or sent to GOI.

The suffering / grievances concerning The PoJK 1947 DP families who are staying outside J&K in other Indian states ( as per government records, though not the final figure, the number so far conveyed by government is 5300 families ) after their displacement due to the havoc / turmoil created by Pakistani attack in 1947are well covered under the definition of PoJK DP family that is given in an order issued by the then J&K Prime Minister in 1950 J&K.

(Daya Sagar is a Sr Journalist & analyst of J&K Affairs, can be reached at dayasagr45@yahoo.com)