Guv conducts aerial survey of Amarnath Yatra route

Share Share 0 Share 0

Quick-reaction teams, road-opening parties being deployed in Jammu

STATE TIMES NEWS

Srinagar: Governor Satya Pal Malik on Sunday conducted an aerial survey of the Amarnath yatra route to gain a first-hand view of the existing snow accumulation levels, an official said.

Malik was accompanied by his advisor K Vijay Kumar and chief secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, the official added.

The Governor surveyed the entire Amarnath yatra route, along the Baltal-Domel-Sangam-Panjtarni-Sheshnag-Chandanwari-Pahalgam axis, the official said.

Malik expressed satisfaction upon the pace of ongoing snow clearing work and restoration of the tracks, he said.

The Governor also impressed upon the concerned authorities to ensure that the tracks are repaired and cleared and all facilities required for the smooth conduct of the yatra put in place before its commencement on July 1, the spokesman said.

Governor also expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic road accident at Lamayuru in Leh District on Saturday.

In a condolence message, the Governor has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls. He wished speedy recovery to the injured.

Governor announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased and Rs 20,000 each to those injured in the accident.

Meanwhile, for the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra next month, police will deploy quick-reaction teams (QRTs) and road-opening parties (ROPs) as part of a multi-tier security grid in and around places where pilgrims would gather in the Jammu region, officials said.

The 46-day pilgrimage is scheduled to begin from twin route — the traditional Pahalgam track in Anantnag district and the shortest Baltal track in Ganderbal district — on July 1 and will conclude on August 15 coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.

Strong QRTs, ROPs and fool-proof deployment would be ensured at all places where pilgrims would gather such as reception centres, community kitchens, assistant booths and base camps, officials said.

The deployment to meet any contingencies in other districts of Jammu Zone has been finalised and CAPF have been allocated to all districts including Doda, Kishtwar, Rajouri, Poonch and Reasi, they said, adding District SSsPs have been directed to ensure optimum use of resources available with them.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Jammu Zone, M K Sinha evening reviewed the arrangements for forthcoming Amarnath Yatra on Saturday and special arrangements have been made for Ramban and Udhampur districts keeping in view the poor condition of the national highway.