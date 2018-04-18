Guv bats for daily trial of Kathua case

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: In a meeting with Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday, Governor N N Vohra voiced support for day-to-day trial of the Kathua rape-and-murder case, an official spokesperson said.

Vohra also discussed with Mufti issues relating to the long-pending elections to the urban local bodies and Panchayats and re-iterated the need for strict accountability being enforced in the functioning of the entire administrative apparatus, the spokesperson said. The Governor stressed on the importance of ensuring that the prosecution of the Kathua rape-and-murder case proceed on a day-to-day basis and no one must be allowed to disturb law and order under any circumstances, the spokesperson added.

Earlier, Chief Minister apprised Governor about her recent meetings and discussions at Delhi and the subsequent developments within the State.