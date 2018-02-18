Guv asks army to enhance surveillance along LoC

Share 0 Share 0 Share 0

JAMMU: Governor N N Vohra on Saturday advised army to enhance surveillance along the Line of Control (LoC) and said there was no likelihood of a decline in the continuing terrorist activities in the State. Vohra gave the advise to General Officer Commanding of Srinagar-based 15 Corps Lt Gen A K Bhat who called on him at Raj Bhavan here and briefed him about the issues relating to the security situation in the valley, an official spokesman said.

He said the Governor observed that there was no likelihood of a decline in the continuing terrorist activities and advised enhanced surveillance along the LoC. The Governor appreciated the Army’s sustained strong support to the security forces in carrying out counter-terrorism operations in the Valley, the spokesman said.