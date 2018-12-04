Guv announces scholarship for differently-abled students

Share Share 0 Share 0

STATE TIMES NEWS

Jammu: On the International Day of Disabled Persons, Governor Satya Pal Malik on Monday announced a scholarship scheme for the State’s specially-abled students.

Under the ‘J&K Government Scholarship Scheme for Differently Abled Students’, financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each would be awarded annually to a meritorious specially abled boy and girl students, an official spokesperson said.

The scheme is part of ongoing efforts to develop suitable infrastructure and institutions to facilitate the adjustment of differently-abled students in the society, the official added.

“We need to provide best possible facilities for the holistic development of persons with special needs,” Malik said after announcing the scheme at a function organised by the Department of School Education here.

Lauding the cultural performances presented by the specially abled children, the Governor announced cash awards for the performers and anchors of the programme.

He also announced a five-day orientation programme for 30 children with special needs in Bengaluru, Karnataka, as well as a visit to Mansar Lake for those who participated in the function. Appreciating the school education department for organising sports events and providing transport facilities for the specially-abled students, Malik highlighted the need to donate liberally for helping them in coping up with routine life and honing their talents.

Governor expressed high appreciation for his portrait sketched by Rahul and the performances of Zahid and Kalash Bandral on the occasion.

Seven Specially-Abled Archers undergoing training at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex, Katra, also displayed their archery skills before Governor on the occasion.

Khurshid Ganai, Advisor to Governor; B.V.R Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Sanjeev Verma, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Ajeet Kumar Sahu, Secretary School Education; Ramesh Kumar, Deputy Commissioner Jammu; M. Iqbal Lone, Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities; Prof Veena Pandita, Chairperson JKBOSE were present on the occasion.

Advisor Ganai spoke about various initiatives launched by the Government for the welfare of Specially-Abled people and stressed on the need to generate awareness for promoting their welfare.

Ajeet Kumar Sahu Secretary School Education, in his Welcome Address highlighted the activities of School Education Department being done for the children with special needs.

Tufail Matoo, SPD, Samagra Shiksha, presented a vote of thanks.