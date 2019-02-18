Guv announces ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh for CRPF jawan’s family

Share Share 0 Share

JAMMU: Governor Satya Pal Malik announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 20 lakh to the kin of CRPF Head Constable Naseer Ahmed of Rajouri district, who was martyred in the Pulwama attack, a Raj Bhavan spokesman said on Sunday. Ahmed was among 40 CRPF personnel who were martyred on Thursday in one of the deadliest terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir when a Jaish-e-Mohammad suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.

The spokesman said the Governor prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed sympathy and solidarity with his family members.