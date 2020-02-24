Guru Ravi Dass preached equality, justice, food for all: Sadhotra

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Ajay Kumar Sadhotra, former Minister and senior NC leader, on Sunday said that Guru Ravi Dass has preached equality, oneness, justice and food for all.

While addressing a congregation held at Guru Ravi Dass Mandir Gho Manhasan, the former Minister said that Guru Ravi Dass was a highly elevated soul. Guruji fought for poor and depressed sections of society and believed in empowerment of downtrodden classes, he added.

Sadhotra congratulated entire Guru Ravi Dass Samaj and Guru Ravi Dass Mandir Committee for holding the congregation.

Others present on the occasion included Ashok Bawa, Chairman Municipal Committee Go Manhasan, former President Rattan Lal, Gopal Dass (Minta) President, Suresh Vice President, Choudhary Kimati Lal Ex-Sarpanch, Choudhary Nagar, Rakesh Sharma, Hardeep Singh and Naseeb.