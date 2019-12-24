Guru Nanak’s Green Bani

At a time when the world is on the verge of the beginning of what the 16-year-old young environmental activist Greta Thunberg referred to as ‘an era of mass extinction’ – during the United Nations Climate Action Summit hosted by New York in September 2019 – the eco-consciousness of Guru Nanak offers a ray of hope as he talks about kudrat, nature, as radiating with the presence of The One.

With policymakers and executors of green agendas so lax and laid back, the vision of Guru Nanak, who reveres the environment, is worth remembering and actioning. It says in the Guru Granth Sahib:

Air is our guru, water our father, and the

great earth is our mother;

Day and night are the male and female nurses, in whose lap the whole world plays.

Guru Nanak, the foremost embodiment of the divine light, the first guru of the Sikhs, laid the foundation for the sacred vision of creation that includes every living and non-living aspects present in this universe. Nanak Bani sees every cell of creation as a manifestation of the Akal Purakh.

Another important perspective that Guru Nanak’s thoughts reveal is that Kudrat, nature, and Kayanat, cosmos, are considered as equal and as important as human beings are.

According to Guru Nanak, conservation of and reverence for nature ought not to be out of pity or because of the need to survive. Rather, ecosystems are as much a part of existence as we are and just like we are aware of violation of human rights, so too should we be vigilant of any ecological violations heaped on the environment and other species.

Pehla paani jeeyo hai – with this banal statement, Guru Nanak sums up the essence of every existence with the existence of water, while on the flip side, the world today is teetering on the brink of acute shortage of potable water and other vital natural resources.

The violence being inflicted on natural resources is directly related to the materialist aims arising out of national economic growth demands and individual needs and greed. It is high time to challenge this approach. Guru Nanak places nature on an equal footing with the human race, being among the first to talk of ‘natural justice’.

Greek philosopher Socrates considered human beings as the unique creation of the Almighty, bestowed with the immense power of rationality. But with great power comes great responsibility. Guru Nanak’s green Bani conveys that the human race has a moral responsibility and obligation to ensure the welfare of the entire biodiversity on planet Earth.