Guru Nanak Dev Prakash Utsav celebrations on Nov 4

JAMMU: The Birth Anniversary of Sri Guru Nank Dev is being celebrated on November 4, 2017 (Saturday) at Gurdwara Sahib Sri Guru Nanak Dev, Chand Nagar, Jammu.

A Nagar Kirtan will be taken out from Gurdwara Sahib Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji, Chand Nagar, Jammu, on November 1, 2017 which will culminate at Gurdwara Sri Guru Singh Sabha, Guru Nanak Nagar, Jammu.

In the meeting held here on Wednesday, T.S Wazir, President, State Gurdwara Parbandhak Board appealed to the Sangat to participate in the Nagarkirtan and Gurupurab.

Prominent persons present in the meeting included Jagjit Singh, President, District Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Jammu, Avtar Singh Khalsa, General Secretary, DGPC Jammu; Kuldeep Singh Vice President, Mohinder Singh Joint Secretary, Manmohan Singh Cashier, Harjinder Singh Raina, Jathedar Mohinder Singh President Akali Dal Badal, Harmeet Singh, President, Gurdwara Nanak Nagar; Manjeet Singh, Secretary, Gurdwara Nanak Nagar, Manjeet Singh, Ex-Secretary, DGPC; Surjeet Singh, Ex-Secretary, Jagjit Singh, President Gurdwara, Rehari; Ranjodh Singh Nalwa, Advocate Surinder Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Amrik Singh Roshan, K.D Singh, Manmeet Singh Bitta, Harmainan Singh, Subedar Ajit Singh, Kamaljeet Singh, Kulvinder Singh, Sukhdev Singh, Surjeet Singh, Narinder Singh Khalsa and Ravinder Singh Rozy.