Guru Nanak Dev Chair to be established in JU: Advisor Khan

STATE TIMES NEWS

AMRITSAR: J&K Government is going to announce Guru Nanak Dev Chair in the University of Jammu soon. It will be a great gift to entire Sikh Sangat in general and of Jammu in particular. This was informed by the Advisor to Governor, Farooq Khan while speaking during a meeting of Sikh Mission J&K with the dignitaries of SGPC in Amritsar.

First time after becoming Advisor, Farooq Khan visited Darbar Sahib to pay obeisance besides praying for peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir, keeping in view prevailing situation of Kashmir after abrogation of Article 370.

Advisor along with his wife offered prayers on 454th birthday of Guru Ramdass ji Maharaj, 4th Guru of Sikhism. During Khan’s visit, there was a meeting being organised by Sikh Mission J&K with all dignitaries of SGPC (Amritsar) to check-out the schedule for celebration of 550th birth celebration of Guru Nanak Dev. On request of Incharge Mission Jammu & Kashmir, Harpinder Singh, Advisor Khan also joined the meeting, wherein he disclosed so many things already finalised for the celebrations on behalf of the Government. Jammu and Kashmir has already decided to celebrate 550th birthday of Guru Nanak Dev with full enthusiasm, he added.

Advisor Khan further said, “After abrogation of Article 370, Sikh community in Jammu and Kashmir will get all due benefit of minorities.”

The meeting was attended by President SGPC, Chief Secretary SGPC (Amritsar), General Manger Darbar Sahib besides many other dignitaries of SGPC (Amritsar).