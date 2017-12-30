Guru Govind Singh’s birthday: Nagar Kirtan on Dec 31

STATE TIMES NEWS

JAMMU: Nagar Kirtan Committee is going to take out Nagar Kirtan on the 351st Birthday celebration of Guru Govind Singh from Singh Sabha Gurdwara Mishriwala to Singh Sabha Gurdwara Jungbari via Purkhoo on December 31. The committee members requested the Sangat of Block Bhalwal, Marh and Jammu District to attend the Nagar Kirtan. The Nagar Kirtan shall be organised under the Presidentship of Assistant Executive Engineer Sukhjit Singh, Mohan Singh, Kulwant Singh, Bodh Singh, M.S Panday, Rajinder Singh, Jaswant Singh and Harnam Singh.